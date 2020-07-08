Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tuticorin custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs

The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:19 IST
Tuticorin custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has dispatched a special team to conduct the probe in which several Tamil Nadu Police personnel are under the scanner and some have already been arrested by the state police, they said. "CBI has registered two cases on the allegations of custodial death of two traders in Kovilpatti district on the request of Tamil Nadu government and further notification from government of India," CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said. He said the CBI has taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered as crime number 649 of 2020 and crime number 650 of 2020 at Police Station Kovilpatti East in Turicorin. The team will be seeking the custody of the arrested accused, the sources said. P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks who ran a mobile shop were arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop. Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23, respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam Police following their arrest on June 19

The CB-CID is presently handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka for the first time records birth of twin elephant calves: Official

Sri Lanka for the first time has recorded the birth of twin elephant calves in the countrys Minneriya National Park, a senior official said on Wednesday. According to various research papers, elephants are less than one per cent likely to g...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As the World Health Organization acknowledged evidence emerging of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, wh...

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said. He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Scien...

Instagram brings short-video format Reels to India

Instagram on Wednesday said it will start testing a new format Reels in India that will allow users to create and share short videos. This move by the Facebook-owned company comes within weeks of the Indian government banning 59 mobile apps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020