Citizens invited to submit applications to fill position of Auditor-General SA

The National Assembly's Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General invites suitably qualified South Africans to submit applications to fill the position of the country's Auditor-General when the term of the current Auditor-General ends in November.

The Auditor-General of South Africa is appointed for a fixed, non-renewable term of between five and 10 years.

Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General, Sisisi Tolashe, said the applicants must be South African citizens, be fit and proper to hold the office of the Auditor-General and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular, the Public Audit Act.

"The person who will be recommended for this position must be a chartered accountant or possess equivalent qualifications, with the following attributes: specialised knowledge of, or experience in auditing, state finances and public administration; be impartial and able to exercise his or her powers and perform his or her functions without fear, favour or prejudice; and maintain high ethical standards," Tolashe said.

Tolashe said the committee will ensure fairness and transparency in the process, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The committee hopes to present its recommendation to the National Assembly before the end of August, Tolashe said.

Applications must reach Committee Secretary Peter-Paul Mbele via email at pmbele@parliament.gov.za by no later than 17 July 2020 at 4:30 pm

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)