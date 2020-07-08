Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizens invited to submit applications to fill position of Auditor-General SA

The Auditor-General of South Africa is appointed for a fixed, non-renewable term of between five and 10 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:04 IST
Citizens invited to submit applications to fill position of Auditor-General SA
Tolashe said the committee will ensure fairness and transparency in the process, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@AuditorGen_SA)

The National Assembly's Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General invites suitably qualified South Africans to submit applications to fill the position of the country's Auditor-General when the term of the current Auditor-General ends in November.

The Auditor-General of South Africa is appointed for a fixed, non-renewable term of between five and 10 years.

Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General, Sisisi Tolashe, said the applicants must be South African citizens, be fit and proper to hold the office of the Auditor-General and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular, the Public Audit Act.

"The person who will be recommended for this position must be a chartered accountant or possess equivalent qualifications, with the following attributes: specialised knowledge of, or experience in auditing, state finances and public administration; be impartial and able to exercise his or her powers and perform his or her functions without fear, favour or prejudice; and maintain high ethical standards," Tolashe said.

Tolashe said the committee will ensure fairness and transparency in the process, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The committee hopes to present its recommendation to the National Assembly before the end of August, Tolashe said.

Applications must reach Committee Secretary Peter-Paul Mbele via email at pmbele@parliament.gov.za by no later than 17 July 2020 at 4:30 pm

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak government plans fourfold rise in deficit to battle coronavirus

Slovakias government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The target is up from an ori...

UK envoy to India Philip Barton presents his credentials to President Kovind

The new UK High Commissioner, Philip Barton, on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony. Philip said that it is the greatest honour and privilege to represent the United Kingdom in India.The UK...

Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel Nornickel is disputing more than 2 billion in damages after a fuel spill which Russias environmental watchdog has said threatens unprecedented damage to the Arctic. Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor sent a request...

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Irans coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.The t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020