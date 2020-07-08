2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara
Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday.
Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along LoC on Wednesday afternoon.
Indian Army retaliated befittingly. "Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, North #Kashmir on 08 Jul 2020 in the afternoon hours by firing Mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given. Two civilians injured," read the tweet by Chinar Corps- Indian Army.
Earlier, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar Sectors of Poonch district. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC at about 2 am. The firing stopped at around 2:45 am. (ANI)
