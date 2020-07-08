Jharkhand governor wishes speedy recovery of Drinking & Sanitation minister

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday wished speedy recovery of Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur, MLA Mathura Mahato and all people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection. She also called upon the people that their caution against the infection could win over it, according to a press statement from the Raj Bhavan.

The governor appealed to the people not to go out of houses unnecessarily, maintain proper physical and social distancing and wear masks, it added. Both Thakur and Mahato have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

Thakur is the first minister in Hemant Soren's cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19. Jharkhand has reported 3,018 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday night, of which, 892 are active and 22 patients have died.