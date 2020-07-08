Maha: Cop caught taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Nagpur

A police sub-inspector was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man for taking action over a complaint of encroachment in Ajni area of Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Rajeshsingh Keshavsingh Thakur (56), who is attached to the Ajni police station, for accepting a bribe from the complainant at Shatabdi Chowk, an official said.

The complainant had approached Thakur to take action against a scrap dealer who had encroached on a plot he had purchased in September last year. During the investigation, the accused policeman had demanded Rs 3 lakh bribe from the complainant to remove the encroachment and after discussions, Thakur settled for Rs 1 lakh.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Thakur at Ajni police station..