55-yr-old property dealer kills self in Delhi's Shahdara

A 55-year-old property dealer allegedly shot himself on Wednesday in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Bansal, a resident of Panchseel Garden, they said. He shot himself at his office at Panchseel Garden in Naveen Shahdara, a senior police officer said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from Bansal's shirt's pocket

Police also have CCTV camera footage of his office, he said.