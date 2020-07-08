Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lockdown in containment zones in Bengal for 7 days from 5 pm Thursday

Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:11 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in containment zones in Bengal for 7 days from 5 pm Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. She also directed the police to be strict with those violating norms put in place in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide the next course of action on lockdown," the chief minister said at the state secretariat here. If it is seen that the number of cases are coming down during this period, then some relaxations will be announced, Banerjee said.

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases. The state on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 986 fresh infections taking the state's case count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin.

"We are imposing the lockdown in small containment zones because there are some areas where the number of COVID-19 cases are going up every day. People must wear masks. Asked police to be strict. Send them back home if they are not wearing masks... And do not allow them to come out unless they are wearing it," Banerjee said. "Will it be good if I start imposing fine of Rs 2,000 (for not wearing masks) to a person who does not have the ability to pay it. But, that won't solve the problem," she said.

The chief minister approved a list of at least 25 containment zones in the city, 93 in North 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah. Banerjee asked senior officials to conduct a review of the list and publish a fresh one for South 24 Parganas district.

In the city, areas of Kankurgachi, Alipore, Bhowanipore, Khotta Bagan, Ultadanga, Mukundapur, Battala, Dutta Bagan Bijoygarh, Jora Mandir Bazar, Sakherbazar, Kasba, Progati Pally, Girish Park, Kar Bagan, Amherst Street and Beniapukur have been listed as containment zones. The state reported 23 new fatalities on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 827, the health department bulletin said. The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705.

The bulletin said 501 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Army jawan, 17 others test COVID-19 positive in HP, tally now at 1,102

Eighteen more people, including an army personnel and a four-year-old girl, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing the states tally to 1,102. The state has seen 10 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.The n...

Indian Navy completes Operation Samudra Setu by repatriating nearly 4,000 Indians from 3 countries

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has completed Operation Samudra Setu, which began on May 5, by bringing nearly 4,000 Indians back home from three countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa Landing Platform Doc...

Supportive e-commerce policy for gem, jewellery to drive online purchases: GJEPC

Gem and jewellery exporters body GJEPC on Wednesday said the introduction of a supportive e-commerce policy by the government for the sector will help boost online purchases. The formulation of a national e-commerce policy is under process ...

Eight in race for top job at World Trade Organization

Eight candidates from Mexico to Moldova will vie for the top job at the World Trade Organization, seeking to convince its 164 members they can steer the body through intensifying global trade tensions and rising protectionism. A final 24-ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020