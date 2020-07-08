Amravati records 25 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 750

With the detection of 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Amravati district reached 750 on Wednesday, a health official said. At least nine patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 519, the official said.

The district now has 203 active COVID-19 cases, while the toll stands at 28, he said. According to a report from the civil surgeon's office, three cases each were detected at Dhamangaon Railway quarantine centre, Bhimnagar and Rampuri camps, while Maulapura and Camp locality recorded two new cases each.

Meanwhile, Daryapur quarantine centre, Bundelpura in Achalpur and Kajipura in Kholapur recorded one case each, taking COVID-19 count in rural areas to 93..