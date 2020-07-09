Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents: Police

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang, which posing as police team barged into a house in Kareya area with him, forced one of the family members to accompany them to a bank's ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000 and decamped with money. The gang members, numbering around six, had earlier also robbed the family members of their mobile phones before leaving the house, said police

One person, however, was arrested for his alleged role in the crime and a search is on for others, he said

The arrested accused is from the Kareya locality itself and "we are questioning him to find out about his accomplice," he added.