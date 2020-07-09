Left Menu
Waste programmes in Kaipara set to get boost with $361,447 grant

Sustainable Kaipara’s management team previously worked as volunteers for the Plastic Free Mangawhai community group.

Waste programmes in Kaipara set to get boost with $361,447 grant
“We need a collaborative effort across government, business and community organisations such as Sustainable Kaipara,” Eugenie Sage said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Waste reduction and recycling programmes in Kaipara are set to get a boost with Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage today announcing a $361,447 grant from the Ministry for the Environment's Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) Sustainable Kaipara.

"The new funding will allow Sustainable Kaipara to partner with local schools, Kura, community groups and businesses to assess their waste and develop long-term plans to avoid and reduce waste. A second project is to conduct a feasibility study for a hot compost facility in Mangawhai," said Eugenie Sage.

Sustainable Kaipara's management team previously worked as volunteers for the Plastic Free Mangawhai community group. They are now using their experience in waste management and community work.

"The team behind Plastic Free Mangawhai have achieved great results in the Mangawhai area. The formation of Sustainable Kaipara with the backing of Kaipara District Council and funding support from the Waste Minimisation Fund support should help them make a significant impact on waste reduction and management in the wider Kaipara district.

Sustainable Kaipara directors Sarah Bray, Stephanie Gibson, and Kate Matheson are committed to diverting waste from landfill and their enthusiasm should help bring others on this journey, benefiting the local economy and the environment.

"Sustainable Kaipara's approach aligns with the government's strategy to invest in waste reduction programmes through the Waste Minimisation Fund. With funding from the waste disposal levy on waste going to municipal landfills, it helps tackle New Zealand's woeful track record on waste.

"We need a collaborative effort across government, business and community organisations such as Sustainable Kaipara," Eugenie Sage said.

The WMF funding is for two Sustainable Kaipara projects:

· "Closing the Loop" will allow Sustainable Kaipara to work with schools, Kura, businesses and community groups to audit and assess their waste, develop and implement waste improvement plans and measure outcomes.

The total cost of the three-year project is $345,147, with the WMF funding $315,147 and the Kaipara District Council contributing $30,000.

· "Kaipara District compost options assessment and feasibility study and trial" allows Sustainable Kaipara to conduct a feasibility study and pilot trial for a hot compost facility in Mangawhai. Currently, there are no commercial compost or green waste facilities in the Mangawhai area.

The total cost of the one year project is $47,500, with the WMF funding $46,300.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

