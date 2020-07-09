Left Menu
Development News Edition

It was 'well-planned surrender', Vikas Dubey was 'saved from death: Kin of slain DSP

A relative of DSP Devendra Mishra, who was among the eight killed in the Kanpur ambush, on Thursday questioned the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, claiming it was a "well-planned surrender" and the gangster was "saved from death".

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:50 IST
It was 'well-planned surrender', Vikas Dubey was 'saved from death: Kin of slain DSP

A relative of DSP Devendra Mishra, who was among the eight killed in the Kanpur ambush, on Thursday questioned the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, claiming it was a "well-planned surrender" and the gangster was "saved from death". He was apparently referring to the deaths of Dubey's five alleged accomplices in encounters with the police.

IG, Civil Defence, Amitabh Thakur, said it was possible that Dubey might get killed in an encounter while trying to escape from police custody, thus closing the gangster's chapter. But this episode had brought to light the muck in UP police and there was a need to take action against those found guilty, he said. "This is not an arrest but he has been saved from 'death'. It was a surrender made in a well-planned manner," Kamalkant Mishra, the brother-in-law of Devender Mishra told reporters. "Nobody can compensate for the loss that we are facing but if the criminal has been arrested, it is a source of satisfaction for us," he said, adding, "I do not think that it is the end of the story rather, it is just the beginning".

The arrest happened in a very well-planned way as first Dubey was in Faridabad and in just 12 hours he reached the door of Mahakal (in Ujjain), Kamalkant Mishra said. He claimed that the MP Police went to arrest the dreaded criminal with the media and asked how many encounters and arrests of such manner had people watched before.

"Eight cops, including Devendra Mishra, were not killed by Dubey or his gang alone. Others are also involved and they have kept protecting him till now," he said.   "Dubey has surrendered on their advice as well. I will not call this an arrest. Actually, he has been saved from death. He was confident that he would be saved." About the police department, he said that some people in the department deviate from righteous path and help criminals, but everyone is not wrong. "Even Devender was part of the force," he said.  He said Dubey was able to travel without any difficulties despite a large police force checking people and vehicles on the roads. "Who will go to 'Mahakal' temple for praying in a situation where the person is concerned about their safety," an aggrieved Kamlakant Mishra said. Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur tweeted, "We couldn't arrest Vikas Dubey and he surrendered in Ujjain. We couldn't arrest him even in such a case and he managed to travel to a distant place. I think this aspect needs to be enquired into." "It is possible that tomorrow he might get killed while trying to escape from police custody, thus closing the Vikas Dubey chapter, but I feel this episode has brought to light the muck in UP police. There is a need to take strict and honest action against all those found guilty," he added on the micro-blogging site..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK borrowing set to hit 350 billion pounds, risks rising further

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will probably have to ramp up borrowing again this year, even with the country already on course for its biggest peacetime budget deficit in three centuries, leading think-tanks said on Thursday.The Inst...

Protests over economy in Israel may turn violent, opposition leader says

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Thursday protests over the economic slowdown could soon turn violent as restrictions to contain the coronavirus are reimposed and state assistance for the jobless lags.Alarmed by a new spike in C...

COVID-19:Many mentally ill homeless institutionalised, traceable, why need ID proof to test: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday told the ICMR and AAP government that many homeless mental ill persons are institutionalised or in shelter homes and therefore, traceable, so there was no need for their identity proof or phone numbers to te...

Govt invites applications for Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in CIC

The Centre on Thursday invited applications for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the transparency watchdog CIC, which is currently not working in its full strength. The Central Information Commiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020