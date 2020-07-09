Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power discoms BSES, TPDDL advise consumers to stay alert during monsoon

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has also launched an extensive safety drive for the monsoon season, according to a spokesperson of the discom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:18 IST
Power discoms BSES, TPDDL advise consumers to stay alert during monsoon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Power discom BSES is fully geared for monsoon with an action plan to minimize moisture-related breakdowns, its spokesperson said. He said BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) are taking various steps to ensure that over 44 lakh customers have a trouble-free power supply in the rainy season.

In case of an emergency or a power disruption, consumers can reach BSES through 19123 (BRPL) and 19122 (BYPL) or WhatsApp, the spokesperson said. "The discoms' monsoon action plan has an integrated and proactive approach, which is not only aimed at ensuring the safety of consumers and installations, but also minimizing the downtime of power supply arising out of exigencies during monsoon," he said.

The safety measures taken by the power distribution company include increasing height of the base of transformers in low-lying areas and proper fencing around all plinth and pole-mounted transformers, he said. Consumers have been advised to stay away from electrical installations, caution children from playing near electricity poles, transformers, and cables, and install an earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) to help avoid shocks and accidents.

Power-theft by way of hooking into an electricity system poses a serious safety hazard, especially during the monsoon months, the BSES spokesperson said. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has also launched an extensive safety drive for the monsoon season, according to a spokesperson of the discom. "The drive covers the checking of leakage at all TPDDL installations. Poles, pillar boxes, street lights have been inspected with rectifications in the leakages done. The company is conducting trimming of trees to avoid falling on electrical installations, poles, and wires," he said.

In case of sparking in meter rooms or light poles, consumers can call the 'Sampark Kendra' at 19124 for assistance, the spokesperson added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...

U.S. Supreme Court deems half of Oklahoma a Native American reservation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday recognized about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land and overturned a tribe members rape conviction because the location where the crime was committed should have been considered outside t...

Man arrested in gold smuggling case sent to Customs custody for further investigation

A court here on Thursday sent to the Customs custody a man arrested in connection with the seizure of gold worth over Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently. TheAdditional Chief Judicial M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020