Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gang which stole petrol from HPCL pipeline busted, six held

The accused stole petrol by drilling a hole into the pipeline in Gawan Pada area, said a police official. The arrested men were identified as Irfan Shamsher Khan (28), Eshwar More (31), Saleem Pyarelal Shareef (44), Riyaz Ahmed Mulla (55), Kishor Vishwanath Shirsode (36) and Irfan alias Raju.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:27 IST
Gang which stole petrol from HPCL pipeline busted, six held

Mumbai police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six men who stole petrol from a pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) here. The accused stole petrol by drilling a hole into the pipeline in Gawan Pada area, said a police official.

The arrested men were identified as Irfan Shamsher Khan (28), Eshwar More (31), Saleem Pyarelal Shareef (44), Riyaz Ahmed Mulla (55), Kishor Vishwanath Shirsode (36) and Irfan alias Raju. Mulla was allegedly the kingpin of the racket.

"We arrested Shirsode and Raju first. They led us to the other accused who were nabbed two days ago. We have also recovered an oil tanker used for carrying away the petrol," said senior inspector Sopan Nighot of RCF police station. The accused allegedly told the police that they were stealing petrol from the pipeline for the last one month. It was sold at a very low rate to dispose it of quickly.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 379 (Punishment for theft), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) as well as under the Petroleum Act, 1934. Shirsode and Raju obtained bail while others are in police custody and further investigation is underway, the official said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: BJP protests against killing of party leader

Workers of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP and its youth wing BJYM on Thursday held protests against the killing of party leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother in a terrorist attack in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. B...

162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles EV are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoti...

WRAPUP 2-British retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy

Britains high street faces more than 5,000 job cuts after two of its biggest names said that customers were unlikely to return to their old shopping habits after the coronavirus crisis, in the latest blow to the countrys ailing economy. Hea...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020