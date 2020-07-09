Left Menu
Kanpur Encounter Case: Gangster Vikas Dubey handed over to UP police

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh police handed him over to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening, a senior official said. A police team from Uttar Pradesh came to Ujjain to take Dubey into their custody, the official said.

"He was handed over to the UP police, who took him to their state by road," the official said. Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

