Left Menu

Jharkhand HC Postpones Verdict on Petition from Former Ranchi DC in Army Land Sale Case

Ranchi High Court considers request from ex-Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan for ED documents in army land sale case. Ranjan seeks documents for his defense. The ED has accused Ranjan and 10 others of money laundering and involvement with builders and the land mafia. The ED arrested Ranjan in May 2023, and his bail petition was denied in October.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:16 IST
Jharkhand HC Postpones Verdict on Petition from Former Ranchi DC in Army Land Sale Case
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved its order in a writ petition filed by former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, seeking documents from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an army land sale case.

The court heard Ranjan’s application in which he mentioned that certain documents in the ED’s possession were required by him in order to defend himself.

Ranjan had filed the petition before the special court of the ED and a lower court, which had rejected his plea.

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Ranjan is accused of money laundering and being hand in glove with some builders and the land mafia. The ED has already filed its complaint in the matter, and besides Ranjan, made 10 others accused in the case.

The probe agency had conducted raids in Ranchi in April last year and arrested Ranjan on May 4, 2023.

Ranjan is alleged to have been instrumental in the sale of army land measuring 4.55 acres in Bariatu area.

The high court in October last year had rejected his bail petition in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024