Woman kills her minor brother with iron pestle

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly bludgeoned to death with an iron pestle by his elder sister in Amravati town of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said. The 20-year-old accused ran away from home after the incident, they said.

"The incident took place in Vyankatesh Colony when their parents had gone to a bank. Their father works at a school in Badnera," inspector of Kholapuri Gate police station, Atul Gharpande, said. "When the siblings were alone at home, an altercation broke out between them over some issue and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit her minor brother on his head with an iron pestle. The boy died on the spot due to excessive bleeding," he said.

After the woman left the house, their neighbours called Kholapuri Gate police who came and opened the door of the house, where they saw the boy lying in a pool of blood. "The boy was a Class V student, while the accused woman studied in the first year of her graduation at a college near the house," the official said.

According to police, the accused had left home around 20 days ago, but returned later. There were frequent quarrels at home over her love-affair with a youth. Police have registered an offence and launched a search for her.