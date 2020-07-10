Left Menu
Criminal killed in encounter by police in UP's Bahraich

A alleged criminal, Panna Yadav, will killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force (SPF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ahiranpurwa village on Thursday night, informed the police.

ANI | Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:03 IST
SP Vipin Mishra speaking to ANI. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

According to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, the criminal was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. "He was injured in the Ahiranpurwa village in the Hardi area last night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Mishra told ANI. He added, "There were more than three dozen cases against him in different districts." (ANI)

