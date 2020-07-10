Criminal killed in encounter by police in UP's Bahraich
A alleged criminal, Panna Yadav, will killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force (SPF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ahiranpurwa village on Thursday night, informed the police.ANI | Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:03 IST
A alleged criminal, Panna Yadav, will killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force (SPF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ahiranpurwa village on Thursday night, informed the police. Yadav had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.
According to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, the criminal was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. "He was injured in the Ahiranpurwa village in the Hardi area last night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Mishra told ANI. He added, "There were more than three dozen cases against him in different districts." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- UP
- Bahraich
- Special Task Force
- Vipin Mishra
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-POLL-Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment
Green group gives U.S. toilet paper makers failing grade over forest use
15 Regional Skills Leadership Groups to be set up for labour market recovery
Kerala Startup Mission offers platform for products, services from startup ecosystem
37 years of India's maiden World Cup title win