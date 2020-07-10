Left Menu
MNRE issues advisory against fake websites claiming registration under PM-KUSUM

All stakeholders are hereby informed, by the ministry, that PM-KUSUM Scheme is being implemented through Implementation Agencies in the respective States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:52 IST
It may be stated that administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by MNRE on 08.03.2019. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), today, issued a fresh advisory against fraudulent websites claiming registration under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. It is recently noticed that two new websites have recently cropped up illegally claiming registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme. Web addresses of the said websites are https://kusum-yojana.co.in/ and https://www.onlinekusumyojana.co.in/. The miscreants behind these websites are potentially duping the general public and misusing data captured through these fake portals. While MNRE is taking action against the miscreants behind these websites, it is advised to all potential beneficiaries and the general public by the ministry to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites.

Further, news portals are also advised to check the authenticity of websites claiming to be registration portal for Government Schemes before publishing them on digital or print platforms.

It may be stated that administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by MNRE on 08.03.2019. Guidelines for implementation of Scheme were issued on 22.07.2019. The Scheme provides for the installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid-connected renewable power plants. After the launch of the Scheme, it was noticed that few websites have cropped up claiming to be registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme. To avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE had earlier issued advisories on 18.03.2019 and 03.06.2020, advising beneficiaries and the general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites.

All stakeholders are hereby informed, by the ministry, that PM-KUSUM Scheme is being implemented through Implementation Agencies in the respective States. Details of such agencies are available on MNRE's website www.mnre.gov.in. MNRE does not register beneficiaries under the Scheme through any of its websites and therefore any portal claiming to be MNRE's registration portal for the Scheme is potentially misleading and fraudulent. Any suspected fraudulent website, if noticed by anyone, may be reported to MNRE.

Information regarding eligibility for participation in the Scheme and implementation procedure is available on MNRE's website www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people among the general public may visit MNRE website or call on toll-free helpline number 1800-180-3333.

(With Inputs from PIB)

