Shiv Sena backs UP police on Vikas Dubey's encounter

Shiv Sena on Friday backed the Uttar Pradesh police over gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter and said no questions should be raised from the police for killing a notorious criminal. "One must not raise questions over the encounter of Vikas Dubey. Yes, there can be a question on the way it has been done. But a state where eight police personnel's are killed then one must not raise questions on such encounters. This is not the first time that such an encounter has taken place," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday. Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)