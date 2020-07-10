Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rally For Rivers to plant 11 million saplings in 2020

The project in its first phase of sapling production has been on track and the 2020 Cauvery Calling goal of planting 11 million trees will remain unchanged, RFR Board head Yri Jain said in a statement after a virtual board meeting held on Thursday night to review the project. The Karnataka government will supply 70 lakh trees for the 2020 monsoon planting season through its Krushi Aranya Protsaha Yojane (KAPY) scheme and Cauvery Calling team is currently working in 54 Talukas of nine Cauvery river basin districts along with the Forest Department to promote it.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:04 IST
Rally For Rivers to plant 11 million saplings in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rally For Rivers (RFR) project is surging ahead and 11 million saplings will be planted during 2020 under the Cauvery Calling initiative, its organisers said. The project in its first phase of sapling production has been on track and the 2020 Cauvery Calling goal of planting 11 million trees will remain unchanged, RFR Board head Yri Jain said in a statement after a virtual board meeting held on Thursday night to review the project.

The Karnataka government will supply 70 lakh trees for the 2020 monsoon planting season through its Krushi Aranya Protsaha Yojane (KAPY) scheme and Cauvery Calling team is currently working in 54 Talukas of nine Cauvery river basin districts along with the Forest Department to promote it. In Tamil Nadu, Isha Outreach's nurseries have already produced 23 lakh saplings and are targeting an additional 17 lakh saplings this year through their network of 36 nurseries with an overall target of 40 lakh saplings.

"Cauvery Calling is currently running at a project scale, we need to transform this into a movement," said founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the architect of the nation-wide RFR project. "I feel the Karnataka government has been exemplary in their support. There has been a phenomenal level of support which is translating into action on the ground," he said.

The RFR Board also reviewed progress of the Waghadi River Revitalisation Project (Waghadi Nadi Punarujeevan Prakalp) launched in partnership with Maharashtra government last year. Among others, the board comprises World Wide Fund for Nature-India CEO and Secretary General Ravi Singh, retired Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat, former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr A S Kiran Kumar and Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Cauvery Calling launched in September last year is a 12- year project with an ambition to empower 50 lakh farmers to plant 242 crore trees on their own farmlands in one-third of the Cauvery river basin area, the statement said..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients stage protests alleging negligence;hospital refutes charge

Nizamabad Telangana, Jul 10 PTI Relatives of two COVID-19 patients who died at the government hospital here on Friday, protested alleging their kin died due to medical negligence, a charge denied by the hospital. Three COVID-19 patients had...

Rome zoo shows off two lion cubs born under lockdown

A Rome zoo showed off two lions cubs on Friday, both born during the citys long coronavirus lockdown.Staff said the sisters were the first Asiatic lions born at Bioparco zoo since it started keeping the endangered species 22 years ago. A tr...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth League members demand resignation of CM, police use tear gas to disperse protesters

Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the members of Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, as they were protesting in Kozhikode to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ove...

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020