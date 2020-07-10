ACB unearths over Rs 4 crore disproportionate assets of Inspector

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI):A day after a Police Inspector was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), along with an ASI, for allegedly taking Rs 1.20 lakh bribe, the agency on Friday said disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.58 crore allegedly related to the Inspector were unearthed. On Thursday, a trap was laid and the two were caught red-handed in the Shabad police station premises in Ranga Reddy district when they demanded and accepted the bribe amount for providing police protection and to implement a court order, the ACB earlier said.

Subsequent to the trap, searches were conducted at the residences of the Inspector and other family members and suspected 'benamis' in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. An ACB release said the searches revealed that the Inspector amassed assets "disproportionate" to his known sources of income.

The searches resulted in unearthing of properties including two houses, 11 plots, agriculture land, net cash of Rs 17.88 lakh, among other assets, and he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 4.58 crore, it said. Further investigation is in progress.