Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO calls on Turkey to preserve ‘universal value’ of Hagia Sophia

The majestic building was founded around 1,500 years ago as a cathedral and is widely regarded as the foremost example of Byzantine Christian architecture in the world.

UN News | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:22 IST
UNESCO calls on Turkey to preserve ‘universal value’ of Hagia Sophia
UNESCO said in a statement issued before the decree, that it had written to the Government and called for “dialogue” with the authorities, “before taking any decision that might impact the universal value of the site.” Image Credit: Wikipedia

As the Turkish President signed a decree on Friday converting the ancient Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque, the UN cultural agency (UNESCO) called on the State to abide by its "legal commitments and obligations" in accordance with its status as a museum, on the World Heritage List.

The majestic building was founded around 1,500 years ago as a cathedral and is widely regarded as the foremost example of Byzantine Christian architecture in the world. Following the rise of the Ottoman Empire, it became a mosque, but in 1934, was designated a secular museum, shared by Christians, Muslims and those of all faiths or none, alike.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the decree following years of campaigning by a cultural association, and the decision earlier in the day by a Turkish court, handing control of the building over to the nation's religious directorate, according to news reports, allowing it to reopen for worship as a mosque.

Call for dialogue

UNESCO said in a statement issued before the decree, that it had written to the Government and called for "dialogue" with the authorities, "before taking any decision that might impact the universal value of the site."

Hagia Sophia is part of the "Historic Areas of Istanbul", and officially inscribed on the World Heritage List as a museum.

"This inscription entails a number of legal commitments and obligations. Thus, a State must ensure that no modification is made to the outstanding universal value of the property inscribed on its territory", said the UN's Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

No modification 'without prior notification'

"Any modification requires prior notification by the State concerned to UNESCO and then, if necessary, an examination by the World Heritage Committee."

"Outstanding universal value" is the basis for the decision to inscribe any property on the World Heritage List, the statement continued.

"The texts adopted by the Committee specify that the 'Historic Areas of Istanbul' is inscribed notably for 'its unique integration of architectural masterpieces reflecting the meeting of Europe and Asia over several centuries' and because 'Hagia Sophia became a model for an entire family of churches and later mosques, and the mosaics of the palaces and churches of Constantinople, influenced both Eastern and Western art'".

'Universal value'

The agency noted that in line with its designation, the Hagia Sophia "has a strong symbolic, historical and universal value."

"UNESCO furthermore recalls that effective, inclusive and equitable participation of communities and other stakeholders concerned by the property, is a necessary condition for the preservation of heritage and for the enhancement of its uniqueness and significance."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical group cited by Trump denounces school funding threat

A medical association that the White House has cited in its press to reopen schools is pushing back against President Donald Trumps repeated threats to cut federal funding if schools dont open this fall. In a joint statement with national e...

Record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal on second day of lockdown in containment zones

West Bengal registered a record single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the second day of the lockdown in the containment zones was by and large effective with people staying indoors and shops closed. The total number of...

Russia's foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

Russias top diplomat on Friday dismissed US intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. US intelligence officials said inf...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020