Harsh Vardhan releases White paper on 'Focused Intervention for Make in India Post COVID-19'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday released a White Paper on "Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID-19" and stated that the document proposed by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) outlines the technology impetus and policy imperatives required to revive and spearhead the economy. Taking to Twitter, Dr Vardhan wrote, "Today I released a White Paper on 'Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID19' via VC. The document proposed by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council outlines the technology impetus and policy imperatives required to revive and spearhead our economy."

He added that the launch was attended by eminent scientists of TIFAC and DSTIndia along with TIFAC Chairman Dr V K Saraswat, ED Prof Pradeep Srivastava and Scientist Shri Sanjay Singh. "The White Paper analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on Textiles, Auto, Aviation and Tourism sectors while taking into account factors like labour availability, working capital availability, logistics and distribution efficiency," Dr Vardhan tweeted.

"The document proposes a recovery curve post-COVID-19 which is based on our national priorities and technological strength. It aims to boost international partnerships in important sectors such as Agriculture, Electronics, Health, ICT and Manufacturing," he added. The Union Health Minister also released a paper on "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients".

"I also released a paper on 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients' APIs, which deals with technological readiness of the pharmaceutical industry," Dr Vardhan wrote in another tweet. "After releasing the white paper 'Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID-19' prepared by TIFAC, I told ANI that its objective is to improve the economy and realise the dream of Atam Nirbhar Bharat by utilising technology after the COVID crisis," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vardhan said that TIFAC analyses the situation as per a particular time. He praised TIFAC for bringing out the White Paper document at a right time when India is gearing up for boosting the economy with a new Mantra "Local Solutions to Global Challenges - Policy and Technology Imperatives".

"Our scientists are working to develop such technology so that industry is revived again in the post-COVID time and resolve labour-related issues etc, our scientists have conducted a detailed study regarding this. Active pharmaceutical ingredients used to import from abroad, now ways are being searched to know how these active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced in the country," said Dr Vardhan. "Now the economy will also be revived, India will become Atma Nirbhar and scientists via the medium of their laboratories will help the country with new technologies. India's recovery rate is about 63 per cent. In India, about 2 lakh 70 thousand tests have been conducted in the country," he added. (ANI)