Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan releases White paper on 'Focused Intervention for Make in India Post COVID-19'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday released a White Paper on "Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID-19" and stated that the document proposed by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) outlines the technology impetus and policy imperatives required to revive and spearhead the economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:23 IST
Harsh Vardhan releases White paper on 'Focused Intervention for Make in India Post COVID-19'
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday released a White Paper on "Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID-19" and stated that the document proposed by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) outlines the technology impetus and policy imperatives required to revive and spearhead the economy. Taking to Twitter, Dr Vardhan wrote, "Today I released a White Paper on 'Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID19' via VC. The document proposed by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council outlines the technology impetus and policy imperatives required to revive and spearhead our economy."

He added that the launch was attended by eminent scientists of TIFAC and DSTIndia along with TIFAC Chairman Dr V K Saraswat, ED Prof Pradeep Srivastava and Scientist Shri Sanjay Singh. "The White Paper analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on Textiles, Auto, Aviation and Tourism sectors while taking into account factors like labour availability, working capital availability, logistics and distribution efficiency," Dr Vardhan tweeted.

"The document proposes a recovery curve post-COVID-19 which is based on our national priorities and technological strength. It aims to boost international partnerships in important sectors such as Agriculture, Electronics, Health, ICT and Manufacturing," he added. The Union Health Minister also released a paper on "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients".

"I also released a paper on 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients' APIs, which deals with technological readiness of the pharmaceutical industry," Dr Vardhan wrote in another tweet. "After releasing the white paper 'Focused Intervention for Make In India Post COVID-19' prepared by TIFAC, I told ANI that its objective is to improve the economy and realise the dream of Atam Nirbhar Bharat by utilising technology after the COVID crisis," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vardhan said that TIFAC analyses the situation as per a particular time. He praised TIFAC for bringing out the White Paper document at a right time when India is gearing up for boosting the economy with a new Mantra "Local Solutions to Global Challenges - Policy and Technology Imperatives".

"Our scientists are working to develop such technology so that industry is revived again in the post-COVID time and resolve labour-related issues etc, our scientists have conducted a detailed study regarding this. Active pharmaceutical ingredients used to import from abroad, now ways are being searched to know how these active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced in the country," said Dr Vardhan. "Now the economy will also be revived, India will become Atma Nirbhar and scientists via the medium of their laboratories will help the country with new technologies. India's recovery rate is about 63 per cent. In India, about 2 lakh 70 thousand tests have been conducted in the country," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical group cited by Trump denounces school funding threat

A medical association that the White House has cited in its press to reopen schools is pushing back against President Donald Trumps repeated threats to cut federal funding if schools dont open this fall. In a joint statement with national e...

Record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal on second day of lockdown in containment zones

West Bengal registered a record single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the second day of the lockdown in the containment zones was by and large effective with people staying indoors and shops closed. The total number of...

Russia's foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

Russias top diplomat on Friday dismissed US intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. US intelligence officials said inf...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020