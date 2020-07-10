Left Menu
Strict action will be taken against black marketeers of Remdesivir: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those involved in black marketing of Remdesivir and other medicine which are useful to treat COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:28 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those involved in black marketing of Remdesivir and other medicine which are useful to treat COVID-19 patients. While speaking to the reporters Deshmukh said, "We have held a discussion with Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne about curbing the black marketing of Remdesivir and other drugs needed to treat COVID-19 patients."

"Police and Food and Drug Administration will take strict action against those involved in black marketing of Remdesivir," added Deshmukh. The minister also ensured that medicine like Remdesivir and other related medicine which are useful to treat COVID-19 patients will be supplied adequately.

"Remdesiver injections will be available in large amount by Cipla and Hetero. The state government has initiated the process of purchasing the drug to make it available in hospitals across the state," he said. On July 9, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed all three pharma giants--Cipla, Hetero, and Mylan to upload the details of anti-viral Remedsivir drug's supply on the firm's website respectively after witnessing the incidence of black marketing and overcharging of the injection above MRP.

Considering the emergency and unmet medical need for COVID -19 diseases, Central Drugs Standard Controller Organisation (CDSCO) -- the office of DCGI had granted permission to manufacture and market remedisvir injection able formulation for restricted emergency use in the country for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection subject to various conditions and restrictions. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,30,599 COVID-19 cases including, 93,673 active cases, 1,27,259 recovered and 9,667 deaths so far. (ANI)

