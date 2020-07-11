Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meeting of urban STF held, priorities spelt out: DDA

It is a 19-member team with Vice Chairman of the DDA, as its chairman and other senior officers from various local bodies, the urban body said in a statement. The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018 with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 00:48 IST
Meeting of urban STF held, priorities spelt out: DDA

A meeting of a special task force (STF), constituted to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and the bye-laws, was held here on Friday, officials said. The STF has now been declared a statutory body under Section 5A & 57 of the DD Act, 1957. It is a 19-member team with Vice Chairman of the DDA, as its chairman and other senior officers from various local bodies, the urban body said in a statement.

The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018 with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction, it said. "Regular meetings are being held on a fortnightly basis since the inception of the STF. The 47th meeting of the STF held on June 26 through video conference under the chairmanship of Anurag Jain emphasised that protection of land and removal of encroachments is of the utmost priority and all measures need to be taken in this regard," it said.

To be more effective in future, it was unanimously decided that all the members, departments would work in close coordination and prioritise the pending cases for taking action, officials said. The members assured that they will review the pendency and shall start the action in right earnest of which the results will be reflected upon in the next meeting.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory.The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that th...

Mali police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesters

Police in Mali on Friday fired gunshots and tear gas to try to dislodge protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from occupying the state broadcasting house and parliament, according to a Reuters witness. Two...

UK expected to order removal of Huawei 5G equipment by 2025 -Telegraph

The British government is expected to set a deadline of 2025 for removing equipment made by Chinas Huawei from the countrys 5G telecoms networks, the Telegraph newspaper said on Friday.The Telegraph reported that British culture minister Ol...

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Protests marred by violence continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Police in riot gear and mounted units...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020