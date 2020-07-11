Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded masks worth lakhs

As face masks have been made mandatory across the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a jewellery shop in Surat came up with an idea of selling diamond-studded masks ranging between Rs 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-07-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 07:47 IST
Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded masks worth lakhs
A jewellery shop in Surat came up with an idea of selling diamond-studded masks ranging between Rs 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs.. Image Credit: ANI

As face masks have been made mandatory across the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a jewellery shop in Surat came up with an idea of selling diamond-studded masks ranging between Rs 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs. Dipak Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop, said that he got the idea after a customer who had a wedding at his home came to his shop and demanded unique masks for the bride and groom.

"As the lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for the bride and groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks, which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will be requiring them in the coming days. Pure diamonds and American diamonds have been used with gold to make these masks," Choksi told ANI. "Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamonds and it costs 1.5 lakhs. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamonds and it costs Rs 4 lakhs," he added.

The shop owner said the cloth material of these masks is in accordance with the government's guidelines of manufacturing the protective gears. He said that diamonds and gold studded from these masks can be taken out as per the wish of customers and they can be used for making other jewellery items.

A customer, Devanshi at the jewellery shop, said, "I came to the shop to buy jewellery as there is a family marriage. Then, I saw diamond masks which look more attractive to me than jewellery. So, I decided to buy it to match it with my dress." Recently, a man named Shankar Kurade in Pune has bought himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections

Australias second most-populous state on Saturday reported one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as it began its first weekend under a six-week lockdow...

Indian Ambassador holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a virtual interaction with members of the Sikh community in the United States, during which the participating diaspora leaders pledged to contribute in Indias development with parti...

Golf-Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.Morik...

Badminton-BWF seeking further advice on Chinese tournaments

The Badminton World Federation BWF are seeking more information from China about its decision to cancel all international sport in the country this year before they make a decision on the season-ending World Tour Finals. The World Tour Fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020