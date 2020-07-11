Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey's family, associates

They said the agency's zonal office in Lucknow has written to the Kanpur police in this context on July 6 seeking all FIRs and chargesheets filed against him and his linked persons and the latest update in all these cases. The ED, they said, will soon file a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe criminal proceeds of crime that were allegedly generated by Dubey, his associates and family members and if this money was subsequently used for creation of illegal movable and immovable properties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 13:36 IST
ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey's family, associates
Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file a money laundering case and probe alleged illegal transactions and tainted assets created by dead gangster Vikas Dubey, his family members, and associates, officials said on Saturday. They said the agency's zonal office in Lucknow has written to the Kanpur police in this context on July 6 seeking all FIRs and charge sheets filed against him and his linked persons and the latest update in all these cases.

The ED, they said, will soon file a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe criminal proceeds of crime that were allegedly generated by Dubey, his associates, and family members, and if this money was subsequently used for the creation of illegal movable and immovable properties. It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family's name, they said.

Over two dozen named and 'benami' assets linked to Dubey and his family in Uttar Pradesh and some adjoining areas, bank deposits, and fixed deposit receipts are under the scanner of the central probe agency, they said. Some police FIRs have been shared while some more information is being obtained by the agency, they said.

It is also seeking details from other law enforcement agencies about possible undiclosed foreign assets of Dubey and others apart from seeking details of accounts from various banks, they said. They said even as Dubey is dead the scheme of PMLA enables the agency to continue criminal probe against accomplices of the prime accused in laundering the proceeds of crime and the properties acquired as a result of this criminal activity.

Section 72 of the PMLA provides for "continuation of proceedings in the event of death or insolvency." Dubey, 47, was shot dead on Friday by a team of UP police special task force (STF) who claimed he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of Kanpur city. Dubey, officials have said, has about 60 police FIRs registered against him including the recent ambush killing of eight policemen after midnight on July 3 outside his home in Bikru village under the Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur district.

The police party was going to arrest Dubey in connection with a criminal case filed against him when they were trapped and shot with heavy gunfire from rooftops by Dubey and his henchmen.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: South Korea reports 13,373 infections, 288 deaths

South Korea has reported 35 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its caseload to 13,373 infections and 288 deaths. South Koreas Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said 13 of the new cases were in the densely populated ...

Everyone will have to adjust to new normal: Arjun on resuming work amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Arjun Kapoor returned to the sets on Saturday after staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor urged people to try and adjust to the new normal. Production on films, television and digital projects ...

UP shuts as govt announces 55-hour-long lockdown-like restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after the government reimposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus. ...

Trump to raise $10 mln at in-person fundraiser in COVID-hit Florida

President Donald Trump is expected to raise 10 million on Friday during a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the chief executive of a snack company in coronavirus-stricken Florida, according to a Republican official.The in-person fundraiser, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020