Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi visits late Kunwar Sarvesh Singh's residence to condole his demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of late BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh in Moradabad on Tuesday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family members.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 21:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi visits late Kunwar Sarvesh Singh's residence to condole his demise
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying homage to Singh on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of late BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh in Moradabad on Tuesday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family members. Paying homage to Singh, Yogi Adityanath placed flowers on his portrait and consoled the family members.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, the BJP's contender for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, breathed his last at AIIMS on Saturday at 71. The electoral contest for this constituency was drawn to a close on Friday, April 19, marking the culmination of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. A seasoned politician, Singh had represented the Thakurdwara constituency in Moradabad as an MLA for four consecutive terms. Additionally, he clinched the MP seat for Moradabad under the BJP banner in 2014. Despite his setback in 2019, the BJP reaffirmed its trust in Singh's candidature by again nominating him for the Lok Sabha ticket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024