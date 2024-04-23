Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi visits late Kunwar Sarvesh Singh's residence to condole his demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of late BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh in Moradabad on Tuesday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family members. Paying homage to Singh, Yogi Adityanath placed flowers on his portrait and consoled the family members.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, the BJP's contender for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, breathed his last at AIIMS on Saturday at 71. The electoral contest for this constituency was drawn to a close on Friday, April 19, marking the culmination of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. A seasoned politician, Singh had represented the Thakurdwara constituency in Moradabad as an MLA for four consecutive terms. Additionally, he clinched the MP seat for Moradabad under the BJP banner in 2014. Despite his setback in 2019, the BJP reaffirmed its trust in Singh's candidature by again nominating him for the Lok Sabha ticket. (ANI)

