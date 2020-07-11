Left Menu
UP shuts as govt announces 55-hour-long lockdown-like restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after the government reimposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, the shops selling essential items were open. In Kanpur, Naveen Market, Somdutt Plaza, Civil Lines, Meston Road, Panki, Chamanganj, Kidwainagar and other areas remained closed.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:21 IST
Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after the government reimposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus. The government on Thursday had announced that restrictions will be reimposed in the state from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the state following the surge in coronavirus cases.

However, it permitted the functioning of essential services and the opening of religious places during this period. “The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” Chief Secretary R K Tiwari had said in an order communicated to all district authorities in the state.

Roads wore a deserted look on Saturday, as tempos, taxis and government buses did not operate. Only vehicles carrying essential goods were seen plying on the roads. Police personnel were posted at all prominent crossings of the state capital, and they were seen maintaining a close watch on people moving on two-wheelers.

Since it is the second Saturday of the month, the government and private offices remained closed across the state. Markets in prominent areas of Lucknow such as Hazratganj, Aminabad, Chowk, Gomtinagar, Indiranagar, Latouche Road, Alambagh, Hewett Road, Aliganj and Gudumba remained shut. However, the shops selling essential items were open.

In Kanpur, Naveen Market, Somdutt Plaza, Civil Lines, Meston Road, Panki, Chamanganj, Kidwainagar and other areas remained closed. Rohit Kohli, a distributor of computers and laptops, said, "All the shops in the market (Somdutt Plaza) will remain closed for two days.” We will follow the directives of the government, he added.

In Prayagraj, the main markets in Civil Lines, Mutthiganj, Lukerganj, Badshahi Mandi, Ashoknagar and Nawab Yusuf Ali Road also remained closed. Before the imposition of the restrictions similar to lockdown, people were seen crowding shops to store essential items.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Friday had said directives have been issued to police to ensure that the restrictions are strictly enforced and violators strongly dealt with. Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 33,000 coronavirus cases and close to 900 deaths..

