Arunachal: Body of woman missing after landslide found

The body of the 20-year-old woman who went missing after a massive landslide swept away her house in the Modirijo area in Arunachal Pradesh was found on Saturday, officials said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:53 IST
The body of the 20-year-old woman who went missing after a massive landslide swept away her house in the Modirijo area in Arunachal Pradesh was found on Saturday, officials said. The body of Lokam Minu was found around 10.30 am by personnel of the state disaster response force, Superintendent of Police (Capital) Tumme Amo said.

Minu was in her house when a major landslide hit it at around 11.30 am on Friday. While the bodies of three other persons were found at the spot, she went missing and operations were on to find her, officials said. The rescue operation was stopped Friday evening. It resumed again at daybreak and the body was found, Amo said.

In all, eight people have died in two landslides on Friday, even as the landlocked state grappled with a series of earthfalls due to incessant rains for the last couple of days. In another incident, four members of a family, including an eight-month-old baby, were buried alive as a massive landslide hit their house at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district in the early hours on Friday.

The death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in the state has climbed to 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and said all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to the people residing in vulnerable places to maintain extreme caution and move to safer places. Incessant rains for the last five days have triggered landslides and floods, leaving a trail of devastation in the state, damaging roads and houses and inundating low-lying areas.

Landslides have been reported from various locations in and around the state capital region. Besides, road communication has been badly affected and the water level in the streams and rivers in the state capital has risen.

