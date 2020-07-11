IIM-C students of business analytics receive 60 job offers

Despite the economic slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, a batch of 56 students of IIM-Calcutta secured 60 job offers with an average remuneration of Rs 26.31 lakh per annum, according to a statement issued on Saturday. The students of the fourth batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme at IIM-C got these offers from 18 firms.

"An international offer with a remuneration of Rs 41.29 lakh (per annum) was the maximum salary received by students of this batch," the statement said. The average remuneration at Rs 26.31 lakh per annum was higher than the last year's figure of Rs 25.05 lakh.

The BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector accounted for 57 per cent of the total offers. "We are delighted by the achievement of our PGDBA students. It is yet another promising programme from IIM Calcutta and partner institutions ISI and IIT Kharagpur," PGDBA chairperson Professor Sahadeb Sarkar said.

Some of the prominent companies which participated in the final placement process were Adani, ZS Associates, Envestnet Yodlee, EXL Analytics, and ICICI Bank. The PGDBA is a two-year full-time residential programme offered by IIM-C in collaboration with ISI, Kolkata and IIT-Kharagpur.