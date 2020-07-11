Police Sub-Inspector injured as vehicle in T'gana Minister's convoy overturns

A police sub-inspector was injured when an escort vehicle part of a Telangana minister's convoy overturned near here on Saturday. According to police, the mishap occurred at Saleha Nagar on the outskirts of the town at about 3.10 pm.

While Sub Inspector Ella Goud sustained injuries, two other police personnel in the vehicle escaped unhurt,they said. The police vehicle was part of a convoy of Telangana Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy and other ministers, who were returning from Vedira village after attending a programme.

The injured police official was shifted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be safe, they added..