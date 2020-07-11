PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:29 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 156 92 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 27235 14393 309 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 335 120 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 15536 9848 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 15039 10991 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 549 413 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3897 3070 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 110921 87692 3334 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 2251 1347 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 41027 28685 2034 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 20582 15394 297 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1176 875 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 10156 5895 169 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3518 2224 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 36216 14716 613 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7438 3965 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1077 928 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 17201 12679 644 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 246600 136985 10116------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1593 843 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 262 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 226 150 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 748 313 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 12526 7972 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1337 690 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 7587 5040 195 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 23344 17286 499 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 134 80 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 134226 85915 1898 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 32224 19205 339 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1932 1372 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3417 2718 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 35092 22689 913 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 28453 17959 906 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 844011 532589 22646------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 29113 19440 540 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 820916 and the death toll at 22123. The ministry said that 515386 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

