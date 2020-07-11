Shah selects 5 Guj villages under 'Saansad Adarsh Gram' scheme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced selection of five villages in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency as part of the 'Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana'. A statement issued by Gandhinagar Lok Sabha office of Shah informed that Mankol and Modasar in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district, Billeshwarpura and Ramnagar in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district and Rupal in Gandhinagar taluka have been chosen.

The villages have historic and local significance and the MP would work for infrastructure and overall development, the statement added. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 in 2014, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.