Artisans in Assam's Guwahati say orders for Durga Puja idols cancelled due to pandemic

Several idol makers in Guwahati say they are staring at huge losses amid the COVID-19 crisis as they have not yet received any orders ahead of Durga Puja festival.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-07-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 05:35 IST
An idol maker making idols in Assam's Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several idol makers in Guwahati say they are staring at huge losses amid the COVID-19 crisis as they have not yet received any orders ahead of Durga Puja festival. "The government has not made it clear whether Durga Puja will be celebrated this year or not. Earlier I used to receive over 100 orders but this time, I have not received any so far. I am finding it difficult to even arrange proper food," Idol maker Ganesh told ANI.

Artisans usually spend months of intense work fashioning the Durga clay idols that are used in pandals during the Durga Puja festival. Raju Pal, another 'protima' or clay idol maker said, "We have been making idols for generations. My father and grandfather have been crafting idols and we have never seen such a situation ever. Orders are being cancelled amid the pandemic. Work has stopped and there is no help from the government."

Assam on Saturday reported 535 new COVID-19 cases out of which 410 were from capital Guwahati alone, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "A total of 535 new COVID positive cases have been reported cases in Assam on July 11 of which 410 are from Guwahati. The total number of cases now at 16,071 including 5,607 active cases, 10,426 discharged cases and 35 deaths," said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

