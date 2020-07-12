Guj opposition leader Dhanani holds protest for COVID-19 lab

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Sunday held a sit-in protest at civil hospital here demanding a laboratory to test coronavirus samples, following which he was detained, police said. Dhanani alleged the state government had ignored his demand for a dedicated testing facility despite rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

"It is important to test people for coronavirus. Since March 26, I have been repeatedly requesting the government for a modern COVID-19 testing laboratory at Amreli civil hospital. "With the number of coronaviruscases increasing in Amreli, there is a need to increase the sample size and test more number of people," the Congress leader told reporters after he was released by police.

Currently, test samples are sent to Bhavnagar and results are returned after 24 to 48 hours, he said. He also demanded that a hospital with the capacity of 500 beds be set up in Amreli as several people from Surat are migrating there.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had on Saturday said all laboratories approved by the Central government are functional in Gujarat..