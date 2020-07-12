Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police team attacked as it tries to arrest murder accused in UP

The incident took place Saturday evening when the team tried to apprehend one Shahid, a resident of Sarai Kaaji locality in the Kotwali Nagar area, wanted in a murder case, they said. As soon as the accused, his brothers and some four-five men saw the police, they started fleeing.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:03 IST
Police team attacked as it tries to arrest murder accused in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special operations group (SOG) team of the Uttar Pradesh Police was attacked by some persons when it had gone to arrest a man wanted in a murder case here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place Saturday evening when the team tried to apprehend one Shahid, a resident of Sarai Kaaji locality in the Kotwali Nagar area, wanted in a murder case, they said.

As soon as the accused, his brothers and some four-five men saw the police, they started fleeing. When policemen tried to stop them, they attacked them with bricks and stones, Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said. The policemen had to fire some rounds in the air in self defence, he said.

Shahid jumped into the Kali river and escaped, Srivastava said. An FIR has been registered against several people for attacking the policemen and obstructing them to carry on their work, he said.

The officer said the raids are being conducted to nab the accused..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district: Minister

The Karnataka government has not taken any decision on imposing a total lockdown in Dakshina Kannada in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the district, state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday. The district ha...

All Rajasthan Congress MLAs in touch with me; Govt is stable: Cong Gen Secy Avinash Pande

As the Congress grappled with factionalism in Rajasthan, its general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande on Sunday said that all party MLAs were in touch with him and the government will complete its term. Pande also wondered wh...

Abhishek confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, says they will quarantine at home

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek re...

COVID-19 cases in Pak rises to 250,269; Sindh CM warns against declaring 'early victory'

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Sunday surged to over 2.50 lakhs. As per the latest data available on Dawn, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 250,269 while the death toll has surged to 5,245. While Sind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020