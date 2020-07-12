Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total tally in the state to 151, the health department said on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 70, while 81 have recovered from the disease so far, the department said in its bulletin.

East Sikkim has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 87, followed by 41 in South Sikkim, 22 in WestSikkim, and one in North Sikkim.