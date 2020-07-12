Abducted women rescued in J-K, two arrested

A woman on Sunday was rescued from the clutches of her abductors in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Both the abductors, including a resident of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested during the rescue operation by the Jammu Police, a police official said. He said the woman, a resident of Bishnah area of Jammu, went missing on June 26 and subsequently a missing report was lodged in the local police station which was later converted into an FIR after it came to light that the woman was abducted. After hectic efforts, police tracked the location of kidnappers and subsequently intercepted a private car at Lakhanpur in Kathua district, bordering Punjab, the official said.

The abducted woman was rescued and the two accused -- Parshotam Kumar of Bishnah and Rohit Kumar of Tipri Majla village of Uttar Pradesh - were arrested, he said. Further investigation in the case is on, the official said.