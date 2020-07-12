Woman kills self over dowry harassment in UP's Bulandshahr: Police

In a suspected case of death due to dowry harassment, a 21-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday. An FIR was registered against four persons on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's brother alleging that her in-laws and husband had harassed her for dowry, they said.

Rubi, who got married to one Arjun around six months ago, had recently come to her parent's house in Chaundhera village. On Saturday, she allegedly poured kerosene and immolated herself, police said. Later, the family members rushed Rubi to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

The case has been filed against Arjun, his farther and two brothers, police said..