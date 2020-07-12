J-K: 2 militants arrested for hurling grenades on security forces
The grenades, however, did not explode, a police spokesman said. "Today about 16:10 hours, terrorists lobbed two grenades on the security forces' deployment near Sail Charsoo on a national highway.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:59 IST
Two militants were arrested within hours of them hurling grenades on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said. The grenades, however, did not explode, a police spokesman said.
"Today about 16:10 hours, terrorists lobbed two grenades on the security forces' deployment near Sail Charsoo on a national highway. The grenades however did not explode,” he said. The spokesman said that a bomb disposal squad was called in and both the grenades were picked up safely by it after following a security drill.
A case was registered and investigation was taken up, he said, adding that during the course of the probe, it came to fore that two persons riding a white colour motorcycle had lobbed grenades and were driving very fast. The area was cordoned off immediately and during a search at Sail village, the suspected white colour bike was traced at about 100 meters away from the place of the incident, the spokesman said.
He said during further search of the area, both the militants were arrested. They have been identified as Umer and Zahid Yusuf Pala, both residents of Aloora area of the neighbouring Shopian district.
The spokesman said the militants were arrested within four hours of the incident and further investigation and their questioning is going on..
