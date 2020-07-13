Army chief visits forwards areas along IB in Pathankot-Jammu region, reviews security situation

Left Menu
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Monday visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) and reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in the Jammu-Pathankot region, a defence spokesperson said. The Army chief, accompanied by GOC Tiger Division, reviewed operational preparedness in the forward areas, the spokesperson said. He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops on ground during the visit.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:12 IST
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Monday visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) and reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in the Jammu-Pathankot region, a defence spokesperson said. He visited areas falling under the operational command of the Rising Star Corps, including Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Pathankot, to review the security situation.

The Chief of Army Staff was received here by Lt Gen R P Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen V B Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Commodore A S Pathania, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force station Jammu, the spokesperson said. Gen Naravane was briefed by Lt Gen Dwivedi on the operational preparedness, upgradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters.  The Army chief, accompanied by GOC Tiger Division, reviewed operational preparedness in the forward areas, the spokesperson said.

He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops on ground during the visit.  Gen Naravane also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen Y P Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division, he added. He reinstated the fact of 'zero tolerance' against ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists.  He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fuelled by our adversaries.

The Army chief addressed all ranks of the Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops.  He expressed confidence in the Indian Army's capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of the country and handle any situation.  He also commended the efforts of all the formations of the Western Command in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the ongoing 'Op Namaste'..

