Pakistani national among two Jaish militants killed in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani, were killed while a woman was injured during a gun battle between the ultras and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:43 IST
Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani, were killed while a woman was injured during a gun battle between the ultras and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. One of the slain militants has been identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai, a police spokesman said, adding he is a Pakistan resident and an 'A' category militant.

The identity of the other militant is yet to be ascertained. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation early Monday in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district, the spokesman said.

After the presence of militants was ascertained, the militants were given an opportunity to surrender but they fired indiscriminately at the joint search party, which retaliated. A woman suffered gunshot injuries in the firing by militants and she was shifted to a hospital for treatment where her condition was stated to be stable, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, the two militants affiliated with JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said. Arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from the site of the encounter.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the bodies of the militants would be sent to Baramulla for the last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including the collection of their DNA, the spokesman said. Family members of the militants can come forward for their identification and participation in the last rites at Baramulla, the spokesman added.

