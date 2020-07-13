COVID-19: Penalty raised to Rs 500 for not wearing mask in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday raised the penalty for not wearing face mask in a public place to Rs 500 from Rs 200 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. "The penalty for not wearing a mask has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500," said AMC.

On July 10, Uttar Pradesh government had issued a notification raising the penalty for not wearing face mask in public from Rs 100 to Rs 500. According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has reported 41,820 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 10,613 active cases, 29,162 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,045 fatalities as of July 13. (ANI)