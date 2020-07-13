Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 deaths, 1,654 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 38,130

Twenty-one more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported a record daily spike of 1,654 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 38,130, a senior official said Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:22 IST
21 deaths, 1,654 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 38,130

Twenty-one more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported a record daily spike of 1,654 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 38,130, a senior official said Monday. So far, 955 have died from the infection in the state. "In the past 24 hours, 1,654 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

“The total number of those who died in the state is now 955 and the tally of the infected has risen to 38,130," he added. On Monday, three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by two each in Varanasi and Etah; and one each in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj, Ballia, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Mirzapur. The maximum 94 deaths have been reported in Agra followed by 91 in Meerut. The state now has 12,972 active cases as 24,203 patients have been discharged after treatment.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong increases social distancing measures

Hong Kong has banned public gatherings of more than four and required face coverings on public transport as the city battles an increase in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants wont be allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 pm to 5 am, while fitne...

BJP, pro-Hindu outfits seek action against YouTuber for 'denigrating' Lord Muruga

BJP and various Hindu organisations here on Monday sought immediate action against a video channel in the social media for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Lord Muruga. In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representat...

Madagascar's president says two lawmakers have died from COVID-19

Two lawmakers in Madagascar have died of COVID-19 and at least 25 members of parliament and of the senate have been infected with the virus since the first case was confirmed on the island in March, President Andry Rajoelina said late on Su...

Coronavirus in 2 foreign arrivals raises alarm in Thailand

Health authorities in Thailand are seeking to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected with the coronavirus and may have violated quarantine rules. The two cases, an Egyptian military officer and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020