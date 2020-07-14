2 die on hospital premises before admission; families cry foul

Two persons died on the premises of a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday allegedly after they were made to wait for a long time before being admitted, a charge denied by the hospital. A 28-year-old typhoid patient died on a trolley after he was refused admission by two other hospitals, while an elderly woman, who was suffering from body ache and swollen feet, succumbed inside a car in which she was taken to the KMCH.

Family members of the two claimed that doctors were late in attending to them and that led to their deaths. A senior KMCH official denied negligence on the part of the hospital and claimed that the two were brought dead.

One of them was Ashok Ruidas from Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district. He was brought to the KMCH after two other state-run hospitals allegedly refused him admission. "He was under treatment for typhoid at a private hospital in Barasat (in North 24 Parganas district) for the last fortnight. He was not a Covid-19 patient. Two hospitals refused him admission and then we brought him here (KMCH)," claimed Ruidas' cousin.

Even at the KMCH, he was made to wait for long and by the time the doctors came he already died, he said. An elderly woman, a resident of Baharampur in Murshidabad district, succumbed inside the van in which she was brought to the KMCH by her daughter.

"We dont know if she was suffering from Covid-19, as she was never tested for the disease. She was having body ache and swollen feet. We did not get an ambulance to bring her here, and hired a car. But no one attended to my mother. Finally when someone came, she had already left us," her daughter said.

On Saturday, a Class XII student, who has been suffering from diabetes and tested positive for COVID-19, has died at the KMCH. His family members had also alleged that he died mainly because of negligence..