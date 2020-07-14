Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks States not to insist on registration, driving licence for heavy earth machines

The Centre on Monday advised States to not insist on registration and driving Licences for road building and rehabilitation equipment and Heavy Earth Moving Machineries (HEMM), saying they are not covered under the Motor Vehicle act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 07:33 IST
Centre asks States not to insist on registration, driving licence for heavy earth machines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Monday advised States to not insist on registration and driving Licences for road building and rehabilitation equipment and Heavy Earth Moving Machineries (HEMM), saying they are not covered under the Motor Vehicle act. As per an official release of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the heavy road-making machinery is not a motor vehicle and is not covered under the MV Act.

In a letter addressed to the Transport departments of all the States and UTs, the Ministry has informed that it has received a number of representations regarding road building and rehabilitation equipment, wherein concern regarding registration of cold recycling machines and soil stabilization machine (road building and rehabilitation equipment) under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 has been raised. "The Ministry's communication draws attention to section 2(28) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for the definition of a Motor Vehicle, which says a Motor Vehicle means any mechanically propelled vehicle adapted for use upon roads whether the power of propulsion is transmitted there to from an external or internal source and includes a chasis to which a body has not been attached and a trailed; but does not include a vehicle running upon fixed rails or a vehicle of a special type adapted for use only in a factory or in any other enclosed premises or a vehicle having less than four wheels fitted with engine capacity of not exceeding twenty-five cubic centimeters," the release said.

Section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for necessity for driving licence says, no person shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place unless he holds an effective driving licence issued to him authorising him to drive the vehicle; and no person shall so drive a transport vehicle, other than a motor cab or motor cycle, hired for his own use or rented under any scheme made under sub-section (2) of section 75 unless his Driving Licence specifically entitles him so to do. The Ministry said, the issue had been discussed in the 56th meeting of the CMVR-TSC wherein it was opined that cold milling machine, cold recycler and soil stabilizers are not covered under the definition of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and that the type approval of the machine is also not made.

On the similar lines Heavy Earth Moving Machineries (HEMM) such as Dumpers, Payloaders, Shovels, Drill Master, Bulldozers, Motor Grader and Rock breakers are not covered under the definition of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and may not be insisted for registration under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. (ANI)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA star Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA star Westbrook in a statement issued on Twitter said that he is feeling well and has quarantined himself.The 2017 Most Valuable ...

Rugby-Former All Black Kahui signs with Force

Former World Cup-winning All Black Richard Kahui has made a surprise return to southern hemisphere rugby by signing with Western Force in Australias domestic Super Rugby AU competition. The 35-year-old centre has been based in Japan for the...

17 states and DC file lawsuit against new visa policy for international students

As many as 17 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Monday against the new temporary visa policy for international students announced by the Trump administration as part of its efforts to restrict international travel in vi...

UN condemns deadly attack against peacekeepers in Central African Republic

A UN peacekeeper from Rwanda was killed and two others were wounded in a deadly attack in the Central African Republic on Monday.The blue helmets from the UN mission in the country, MINUSCA, were in a convoy in Gedze, Nana-Mambr prefecture,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020