Man dies by suicide in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
A man's body was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after he allegedly died by suicide.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 08:46 IST
A man's body was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after he allegedly died by suicide. "Today at 5.55 am, a PCR call was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station that a person has committed suicide by hanging at Suraj Singh Vatika, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. Police reached the spot and found a body hanging on a tree. The deceased has been identified as Surender, age 19 years," said the Delhi Police.
The police further said that the deceased had an argument with the family members resulting in the victim going to his aunt's place. "On July 12, he left his aunts place and his body was found hanging today (Monday)," the police added.
A post-mortem is being conducted at BJRM Hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)
