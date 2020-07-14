Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys float fresh tender for coronavirus surveillance cameras

The Railways on Tuesday floated a fresh tender for coronavirus surveillance thermal cameras, removing a provision that led to Indian firms alleging that it favoured a Chinese firm while making it mandatory for vendors to list the country of origin of each item.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:53 IST
Rlys float fresh tender for coronavirus surveillance cameras

The Railways on Tuesday floated a fresh tender for coronavirus surveillance thermal cameras, removing a provision that led to Indian firms alleging that it favoured a Chinese firm while making it mandatory for vendors to list the country of origin of each item. RailTel, a Railway PSU had floated the tender last month for AI-based surveillance cameras that measure body temperatures of individuals and even detects whether a person is wearing a mask or not. This tender was scrapped two weeks back after receiving feedback from vendors that specifications mentioned for the procurement of the equipment may have favoured a Chinese company.

Indian vendors, in letters to RailTel, raised concerns that the specifications mentioned in the tender favoured Chinese company Hikvision, one of the world's largest video surveillance companies which currently dominates India's CCTV market. They said the technology -- DeepInMind -- which is part of the specification for the cameras and mentioned in the tender document, is a proprietary feature of Hikvision.

The new tender has done away with this technology as a requirement, but retained other significant specification of the blackbody temperature -- the ability of the cameras to accurately measure temperatures emitted by a person to say whether a person has fever or not. Additionally it has asked vendors to name the origin country of all equipment that they supply. "Bidder shall mention country of manufacturing against each item in SOR (schedule of requirement). In case country of manufacturing is not mentioned by the bidder, RailTel Reserves the right to reject his offer. Moreover, GoI’s Present as well as Future Guideline regarding foreign country material will be applicable," the new tender documents said. The PSU has also also listed features of the cameras to include software with simultaneous temperature screening for multiple persons with alarm(indoor), contact-free mask detection, alarms on people without masks, identity verification and stranger alarm, that is confirming identity, even with mask.

Over the last few weeks, the Railways has had to deal with issues related to involvement of Chinese firms in tenders floated by the national transporter which comes after a violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last month. Following a standoff with the neighbouring country, the national transporter had cancelled a Rs 471-crore signalling and telecommunication work for a stretch of 417-km on the Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) section by a Chinese company. A Chinese JV has also emerged as one of the bidders for a tender floated for manufacturing 44 Train 18 sets.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'30 days of losing you, lifetime of loving you': Rhea Chakraborty pens down note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Going down the memory lane, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty recalled her memories with the departed actor as Rajputs untimely demise completed one month on Tuesday. This marks the Jalebi ac...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter on growth concerns as coronavirus cases rise

Emerging markets stocks fell on Tuesday after COVID-19 cases continued to rise globally and economic growth forecasts were cut further, with currencies taking a hit from a firmer dollar as U.S.-China tensions flared.Global coronavirus cases...

Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airports new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from ...

Noida: Two criminals injured in gunfight with police, held

Two criminals, together involved in over a dozen cases of robberies and dacoity, were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The gunfight ensued around 2.00 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020