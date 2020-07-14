Kolkata Police SI killed after being run over by truck

A sub-inspector of the KolkataPolice was killed after being run over by a truck in Ekbalpurarea in the southern part of the city, police said on Tuesday

SI Bikas Chandra Roy, who was posted at the GardenReach police station, was hit by a truck from behind at atraffic signal in Ekbalpur area on Monday night while he wasreturning home on his motorbike, an officer said, adding thetruck driver fled the spot with his vehicle

Roy, who was in his early 50s, was taken to thenearest medical facility, where he was declared brought dead,he said, adding CCTV footages are being scrutinised to spotthe truck.